Mark Gonzalez is one of California's 55 electors and Chair of LA County Democratic Party

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- Mark Gonzalez is the Chair of the L.A. County Democratic Party. It's the largest local democratic party in the country."I'm the first Latino, first under 35 to be elected in this role," said Gonzalez.In this historic presidential election, Gonzalez was chosen to be one of California's 55 electors."It was something in the back of my head that I always wanted to be. And then the opportunity came in October when our local Congressman, Jimmy Gomez, appointed me as the elector to serve the 34th district."Gonzalez traveled to Sacramento in December to cast his historic ballot. But the road to the electoral college wasn't without obstacles.Gonzalez grew up in Eagle Rock with a single mom. Two of his four brothers passed away during his childhood. Forcing him to take on a man-of-the-house role at 10-years-old."After school, I would get cans. I would recycle cans. I would sell those World's Finest chocolate bars and add extra coupons on them just to make sure to charge a little bit extra, just to be able to buy a bus pass," said Gonzalez.Gonzalez worked his way up the ladder through the Democratic party. He served as the California State Director for the Biden Harris campaign.Despite his struggles growing up, he's proud to have dedicated his life's work to public service."My signature and my vote will forever be part of this history," he said.