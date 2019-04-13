Nearly 200 high school students get free prom dresses in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Operation School Bell Prom Day creates a makeshift department store at Emerson College in Hollywood for nearly 200 high school students.The young women invited to this event have maintained good grades in school and are headed off to college next year. They've been handpicked from the homeless and needy division of the Los Angeles Unified School District.The Assistance League of Los Angeles has been holding this event for 13 years. The students get dresses, shoes, purses, jewelry, makeup demos, and it's all free.Linda Levine has been the event co-chair for 8 years now and is so proud to be able to give these girls their "princess moment.""They're incredible and people have a thing about if someone can't afford something it has something to do with intelligence. These girls are all going to college, they've all got good grades and we can make this happen for them," said Levine.The students come from 58 different schools and can't wait to strut their stuff at prom."I'm excited for prom, this is the dream come true. I love this opportunity, I'm grateful," said West Hollywood Community Day School Student, Amena Riley.