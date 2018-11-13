New holiday lights experience open at Reagan Presidential Library

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Simi Valley.The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library has launched its new Holiday Lights nighttime experience. The display will be open to the public starting Nov. 10.Visitors can take a 90-minute walk around the Reagan Library campus while listening to holiday tunes and special sound effects associated with the 40th president. Thousands of LEDs, lasers, 3D projections and animated displays are designed to get visitors into the holiday spirit. Photo ops, snow machines, hot cocoa and holiday treats will harken back to holidays in Dixon, Illinois. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children. Holiday Lights runs through Jan. 6.