COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New holiday lights experience open at Reagan Presidential Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Simi Valley.


The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library has launched its new Holiday Lights nighttime experience. The display will be open to the public starting Nov. 10.

Visitors can take a 90-minute walk around the Reagan Library campus while listening to holiday tunes and special sound effects associated with the 40th president. Thousands of LEDs, lasers, 3D projections and animated displays are designed to get visitors into the holiday spirit. Photo ops, snow machines, hot cocoa and holiday treats will harken back to holidays in Dixon, Illinois. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children. Holiday Lights runs through Jan. 6.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsholidayholiday lightsSimi ValleyVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Metro e-bikes get a test run in downtown Los Angeles
Thousand Oaks mass shooting victims honored at vigil
Knott's Berry Farm offers free tickets for Military Tribute Days
4 community and culture events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Father charged with driving his family off pier in fatal 2015 crash
Rams game against Chiefs moved from Mexico City to LA
Ventura County resident: 'We've had a really tough week'
Wildlife experts trying to track mountain lions amid Woolsey Fire
'El Chapo' trial: Opening statements begin after juror dismissed
Tips to deal with unhealthy, smoky air
Show More
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
VIDEO: Woolsey Fire turns into firestorm in Calabasas neighborhood
Strangers help man rescue grandparents from Woolsey Fire
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
More News