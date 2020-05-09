This Gardena woman is donating flowers to other moms for Mother's Day

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- "Mother's Day has been such a huge event in my family," Jessica Duran said.Because Mother's Day means so much to her, the Gardena resident decided to bring a little joy to some mother's in her community. Duran is putting together flower arrangements and delivering them to mothers across Los Angeles County for free."I started thinking like, all these moms are staying at home nearly doing double the work," Duran said. "And they're probably still not going to get anything."Duran is buying all of the flowers from Downtown LA, hand writing all of the notes, and using her own vases and flower pots to arrange the flowers.Duran says she's always wanted to give back, but thought that she could only do that if she had a lot of money or resources."I thought about it, I was like, I have $500 this will be maybe not get a lot of people, as much people as I want. But it's something you know," Duran said.However, her idea became much more popular than she originally thought. With the help of her best friend Stephanie Gutierrez, they posted on Instagram what they planned to do and asked for people to submit nominations of mothers who might be deserving of something like this."We posted it on Instagram, and right away we got a little bit overwhelmed with so many nominations," Gutierrez said.Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jessica is delivering a total of 75 Mother's Day gifts to moms in Inglewood, Long Beach, Compton and more. She even got an app to tell her the best route to make the deliveries."She's going to personally deliver every single flower to make sure that all those moms out there, they don't get to spend time with their kids because of the stay-at-home, and you know, separation," Gutierrez. "Like it can get a little bit of joy. I just think it's beautiful."And her personalized message to the mother's out there will be included too."Happy Mother's Day beautiful," Duran writes. "I hope these flowers make you smile. I know times are hard, but just keep going. You're doing amazing."