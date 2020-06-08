Over 50K protest on streets of Hollywood for George Floyd

A triumph for the 1st Amendment... Today @LAPDHollywood hosted more than 50,000 demonstrators who peacefully marched and spoke out! No arrests, no use of force, and no issues reported. Thank you to all who attended and our @LAPDHQ officers... pic.twitter.com/eZ5TVIFnjK — Captain Steve Lurie (@LAPDLurie) June 8, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An estimated 50,000 people flooded the streets of Hollywood on Sunday for a massive protest over the death of George Floyd.The event was one of the largest yet seen in Southern California since video surfaced of a Minneapolis officer placing his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes before he died.The event was peaceful, as have been most protests over the last several days in Southern California.Los Angeles police said no arrests were made. LAPD Captain Steve Lurie tweeted about the successful protest late Sunday night.Last weekend, some events were marred by chaos and looting in the vicinity, but that has not been seen for several days. National Guard units which were brought in to help secure buildings have been released and the city and county have stopped imposing curfews. LAPD, which has been criticized over mass arrests of protesters, said the city would not pursue criminal or financial penalties against those who were apprehended.Protesters filled the streets for blocks during the protest sponsored by Black Lives Matter and rapper YG, who spread the word on social media.The diverse crowd included young and old of all races."Police brutality has been going on for years," said Compton resident Ratondra McCoy. "It's time for a change. Enough is enough. It's time for us to stand up and fight for what's right."Demonstrators said the massive peaceful protest spoke volumes about the need for change."This is a historic moment and we just felt that we needed to be out here to support our black brothers and sisters," said Som Phone of Irvine.The massive demonstration extended all the way to West Hollywood with thousands walking several blocks.The protesters walked to the West Hollywood sheriff's station where they faced lines of deputies behind barricades. Many in the crowd took a knee before moving on.Demonstrators said uniting with so many people who share the same goals is inspiring."It makes me feel less alone because I think so much of the black experience in this country is feeling alone and feeling like you don't have a voice," said protester Tiffany Ezuma. "So, when I look around and see people of all races, all colors, all creeds, all ethnicities, it makes me feel better."The protest continued into the night as protesters created a candlelight memorial in the middle of Hollywood and Highland.Those who protested into the night included NBA star's Andre Iguodala daughter London. She held up a sign that read "Black Lives Matter," "End Police Brutality," "Defund the Police" and "Who's next? My dad? My brother?""What if George Floyd was my dad or brother, somebody that means so much to me and the fact that I came out here today was to show black lives do matter," she said.