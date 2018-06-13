COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway offers free rides to military members for July

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is giving members of the military a chance to enjoy the tramway's scenic views free of charge in July. (Palm Springs Aerial Tramway)

ABC7.com staff
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is giving members of the military a chance to enjoy the tramway's scenic views free of charge during July as part of its "Military Days" promotion.

The complimentary admission will give visitors access to views of Chino Canyon's cliffs as they ride along the tram, and to more than 50 miles of hiking trails in the Mount San Jacinto State Park.

The deal applies to active, former and retired personnel, and to spouses of deployed military members, widows and widowers.

Up to six guests can receive 25 percent off of regular Tramway admission costs as part of the offer.

"For more than a decade, Military Days has been a way of extending our gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the United States Armed Forces- along with their friends and families- for their service and sacrifice," Nancy Nichols, Tramway general manager, said in a statement. "We are delighted to welcome them back again this July."

Military personnel will also receive a special gift as part of the "Military Days" promotion.

Valid military identification must be presented to receive complimentary admission.
