Protesters march through Hollywood, West Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protests in Hollywood and West Hollywood on Monday saw crowds peacefully marching through some of Los Angeles' busiest streets.The demonstrators moved through Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard, protesting against police brutality after the death of George Floyd last week.Holding up signs and chanting, hundreds walked through Hollywood and West Hollywood, passing by landmarks like Pantages Theatre. When the crowd approached a red light, everyone took a knee, and then when the light turned green, then continued their march.Protesters were gathered outside the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, where a sign read "George Floyd Rest in Peace." The windows were boarded up, as were all the businesses along Sunset Boulevard.Even though a curfew has been put in place in L.A. County, protesters are allowed to continue as long as the protest continues to be peaceful.