Community & Events

Inglewood community reflects on the life of George Floyd a year later

A year later, Inglewood community members reflect on the life of George Floyd and what he means today.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Remembering George Floyd in Inglewood a year later

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- After the murder of George Floyd, ABC7 reached out to members of the Inglewood community to give people a chance to share their voice.

Now, a year later, Inglewood community members answered one question: What does George Floyd mean to you?

These are just a few voices from the Inglewood community. We want to continue to help people feel heard, so we encourage you to reach out.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Follow Ashley on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countylos angelescommunity journalistblack lives matterprotestgeorge floydin the communitypolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reward in search for Aiden Leos' killer triples to $150K
'Little Mermaid' actor Samuel Wright dies
Parachutist gets stuck in power lines in Lake Elsinore
Rams to welcome full crowds at SoFi stadium
Car crashes into front of Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena
New USC pandemic study finds return to normal is doubtful
2nd suspect arrested in attack on Jewish diners, LAPD says
Show More
Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe: ABC News
SoCal gatherings mark 1-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder
George Floyd's family wanted Pres. Biden to answer 1 big question
Automakers increasingly turning to turbocharging on new models
Police identify car suspected in string of Culver City vandalism
More TOP STORIES News