Santa Ana non-profit providing meals to hundreds of families impacted by COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Kid Works is a non-profit based in Santa Ana helping hundreds of vulnerable families in the community facing additional challenges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.The organization hosts drive-thru food distributions events to help lessen the hardship during the pandemic. Their mission statement is, "Touching lives with hope.""It does help a lot, like the milk for the kids," said Jose Flores, a Santa Ana community member."We're providing meals, boxes of food to over 300 families," said David Benavides, the executive director of Kid Works.This local event, in partnership with Feed SoCal, was sponsored by Pizza Hut."As part of the local SoCal community, we are honored to help provide meals o families today," said Jerry Ardizzone, CEO of American West Restaurant Group.Some basic essentials include dairy, cereals, soups, juices and canned goods are some items provided to families."Anything really helps during this time," said Flores.