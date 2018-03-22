COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Santa Monica library celebrates 100 years

SANTA MONICA (KABC) --
The Ocean Park Branch Library in Santa Monica is 100 years old, and all year the century-old public building is celebrating.


Built in 1918, the Classic Revival building is one of the few remaining Carnegie libraries in SoCal.

The cost of construction in 1918 was $25,000. That's $550,000 in today's dollars.

City leaders chose concrete instead of brick to save money, giving it a unique look among Carnegie libraries. The building became a Santa Monica historic landmark in 1977.

The next centennial event at the library is April 28, where there will be a 3 p.m. presentation on the history of the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica.
Related Topics:
community-eventslibrariesSanta Monica
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
