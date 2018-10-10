COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Santa Monica stages festival to promote sustainability

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two miles of Santa Monica streets were closed off to cars for the third annual COAST Open Streets.


The free event was created for residents to explore new mobility opportunities and sustainability. Attendees were invited to explore the re-imagined public spaces by walking, biking or skating along the route.

Every block of the event had live performances and plenty of art installations. An estimated 50,000 people attended and learned about living a more sustainable life.

The family-friendly event offered a craft area for kids, and a space where children could test out their riding skills.
