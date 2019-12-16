2 San Fernando Valley post offices to be named after Marilyn Monroe, Ritchie Valens

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two post offices in the San Fernando Valley will be renamed after late celebrities with deep ties to the area.President Donald Trump approved the renaming of the post offices in honor of Marylin Monroe and Ritchie Valens.The location at Haynes Street and Van Nuys Boulevard will soon be known as the Marilyn Monroe Post Office. Monroe grew up in Van Nuys and even attended Van Nuys High School.Additionally, the Pacoima office on Van Nuys Avenue and Kewen Avenue will be named after the late singer Ritchie Valens who attended San Fernando High School.No date has been set for the name-changing ceremonies.