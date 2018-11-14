Sierra Vista School in Covina pays tribute to veterans

Sierra Vista School in Covina is paying tribute to veterans. More than 2,000 American flags transformed the middle school athletic field into the Covina Field of Valor.Each flag is dedicated to a veteran by a family member or friend. This is the seventh year for the Covina Field of Valor. Most of the flags are sponsored by groups or individuals of the military.The honored veterans are recognized by tags affixed to the flag poles. Yellow ribbons are placed on flags of living veterans and black ribbons for veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. The field is sponsored by the Covina Rotary Club and is an annual fundraiser. Funds raised provide assistance to local veterans, the families of deployed military and the Ontario USO. The Field of Valor will be taken down 8 a.m. Sunday.