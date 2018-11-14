COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sierra Vista School in Covina pays tribute to veterans

Sierra Vista School in Covina is paying tribute to veterans. More than 2,000 American flags transformed the middle school athletic field into the Covina Field of Valor.


Each flag is dedicated to a veteran by a family member or friend. This is the seventh year for the Covina Field of Valor. Most of the flags are sponsored by groups or individuals of the military.

The honored veterans are recognized by tags affixed to the flag poles. Yellow ribbons are placed on flags of living veterans and black ribbons for veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. The field is sponsored by the Covina Rotary Club and is an annual fundraiser. Funds raised provide assistance to local veterans, the families of deployed military and the Ontario USO. The Field of Valor will be taken down 8 a.m. Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsveteransABC7 SalutesCovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Community offers free resources to those affected by Woolsey Fire
Spark of Love Toy Drive 2018
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire 47 percent contained as winds lose strength
Explosion reported at Tustin home
Thousand Oaks shooting victim Cody Coffman honored
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
MAP: Homes destroyed or damaged by Woolsey Fire
Sierra Fire: Wind-driven blaze burns 147 acres in Rialto
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Show More
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
More News