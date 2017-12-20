We are proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This nationwide program is celebrating 71 years of collecting and distributing toys. With firefighters and Marines standing side by side, we believe this will be the biggest Spark of Love yet.
HOW TO DONATE
- Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station.
- Donate online by going to http://www.supportlafd.org/spark-of-love/ to make a donation via credit card. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children.
- Bring your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to one of our four Stuff-A-Buses in Ontario, Porter Ranch, Glendora or Anaheim.
- Or drop them off at any Toys for Tots Collection Box.
Suggested Donation Items
We get a lot toys for younger children, but are always short on teen and infant items. Here are some suggestions for teen items:
Non Gender Specific
MP3s
Cameras
Watches
Jewelry
Sunglasses
Earplugs/earphones
Cellphone cases
Boys
Skateboards
Razor scooters
Basketballs, soccer balls and footballs
Girls
Cross-body purses/bags
Make-up brushes
Blow dryers
Flat irons
Hot iron tools