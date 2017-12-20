SPARK OF LOVE

Spark of Love Toy Drive 2018 - Donate today

Help us celebrate our 26th anniversary!
ABC7 and Southern California Firefighters are celebrating their 26th Anniversary of the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Over the past twenty six years, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than ten million toys. The campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Toys collected in the respective counties are distributed locally.

We are proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This nationwide program is celebrating 71 years of collecting and distributing toys. With firefighters and Marines standing side by side, we believe this will be the biggest Spark of Love yet.

SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE SPONSORS

Walmart - www.walmart.com
Mathis Brothers - www.mathisbrothers.com
Ontario Auto Center - www.ontarioautocenter.com
SoCal Honda Dealers - www.socalhondadealers.com
Liberty Utilities - www.parkwater.com

SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE PARTNERS

JAKKS Pacific - www.jakks.com
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - www.toysfortots.org
ESPNLA 710 - www.espn.go.com/losangeles/radio
International Paper - www.internationalpaper.com
Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - www.supportlafd.org
K-FROG 95.1 - www.kfrog.com


HOW TO DONATE

  1. Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station.

  2. Donate online by going to http://www.supportlafd.org/spark-of-love/ to make a donation via credit card. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children.

  3. Bring your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to one of our four Stuff-A-Buses in Ontario, Porter Ranch, Glendora or Anaheim.

  4. Or drop them off at any Toys for Tots Collection Box.

Suggested Donation Items
We get a lot toys for younger children, but are always short on teen and infant items. Here are some suggestions for teen items:

Non Gender Specific
MP3s
Cameras
Watches
Jewelry
Sunglasses
Earplugs/earphones
Cellphone cases

Boys
Skateboards
Razor scooters
Basketballs, soccer balls and footballs

Girls
Cross-body purses/bags
Make-up brushes
Blow dryers
Flat irons
Hot iron tools
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsspark of lovecommunity
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPARK OF LOVE
Spark of Love: How to receive toys
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
Ventura County families get toys for kids thanks to generous donations
Families affected by Thomas Fire receive toys from Spark of Love
More spark of love
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
New holiday lights experience open at Reagan Presidential Library
Metro e-bikes get a test run in downtown Los Angeles
Thousand Oaks mass shooting victims honored at vigil
Knott's Berry Farm offers free tickets for Military Tribute Days
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters battle flare-up near Lake Sherwood
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Many SoCal election races still too close to call
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Father charged with driving his family off pier in fatal 2015 crash
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl cooks barbecue for firefighters
Rams game against Chiefs moved from Mexico City to LA
Show More
Ventura County resident: 'We've had a really tough week'
Wildlife experts trying to track mountain lions amid Woolsey Fire
'El Chapo' trial: Opening statements begin after juror dismissed
Tips to deal with unhealthy, smoky air
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
More News