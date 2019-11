Spark of Love Toy Drive 2019 - Donate today

SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE SPONSORS

SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE PARTNERS

HOW TO DONATE



Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station.

Donate online by going to http://www.supportlafd.org/spark-of-love/ to make a donation via credit card. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children.

Bring your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to one of our four Stuff-A-Buses in Ontario, Glendora, Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles or Anaheim.

Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at any Subaru Retailer or Toys for Tots Collection Box.

SPARK OF LOVE CALENDAR OF EVENTS

ABC7 and the Southern California Firefighters along with our presenting sponsor Subaru, are celebrating their 27th Anniversary of the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Over the past twenty seven years, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than ten million toys. The campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Toys collected in the respective counties are distributed locally.We have partnered once again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This nationwide program is celebrating 71 years of collecting and distributing toys. With firefighters and Marines standing side by side, we believe this will be the biggest Spark of Love yet.Subaru - www.subaru.com/share-the-love.html Mathis Brothers - www.mathisbrothers.com Ontario Auto Center - www.ontarioautocenter.com SoCal Honda Dealers - www.socalhondadealers.com Walmart - www.walmart.com JAKKS Pacific - www.jakks.com KWAVE - /www.kwve.com U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - www.toysfortots.org ESPNLA 710 - www.espn.go.com/losangeles/radio International Paper - www.internationalpaper.com Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - www.supportlafd.org K-FROG 95.1 - www.kfrog.com We get a lot toys for younger children, but are always short on teen and infant items. Here are some suggestions for teen items:MP3sCamerasWatchesJewelrySunglassesEarplugs/earphonesCellphone casesSkateboardsRazor scootersBasketballs, soccer balls and footballsCross-body purses/bagsMake-up brushesBlow dryersFlat ironsHot iron toolsYou can also support the "Spark of Love" by attending one of the following events. There will be plenty of Holiday cheer and some of your favorite Eyewitness News personalities. Please check our page often for more updates.Ventura County Fire FightersSpark of Love Kick Off"Tree Lighting Celebration and Makers Market"11:00 a.m. -8:30 p.m.The Collection at RiverPark2751 Park View CourtOxnard, CA 93036ABC7 & Southland Firefighters"Stuff a Bus"4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Mathis Brothers4105 Inland Empire Blvd.Ontario 91764(818) 863-7220Westfield Topanga6600 Topanga Canyon BoulevardCanoga Park 91303(818) 863-7220ABC7 & Southland Firefighters"Stuff a Bus"4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Los Cerritos Center239 Los Cerritos CenterCerritos 90703(818) 863-7220Orange County Great Park in the City of Irvine8000 Great Park BoulevardIrvine 92618(818) 863-7220Monrovia Fire Department"Stuff the Monrovia Engine"10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Studio Movie Grill410 South Myrtle AvenueMonrovia 91016(626) 256-8181City of Corona"Holiday Lighting Celebration"3:00 pm - 7:00 pmHistoric Civic Center Theatre815 W 6th StreetCorona, California 92882(951)737-3504City of Redondo Beach"Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony"4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.Redondo Beach City Hall415 Diamond StreetRedondo Beach, 90277(310) 372-1171"City of Redondo Beach"Riviera Village Holiday Stroll"5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.6:00 p.m. Holiday paradeRiviera Village1728 S. CatalinaRedondo Beach, 90277City of Pasadena"City of Pasadena Mayor's Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony"5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Pasadena City Hall100 N. Garfield AvenuePasadena 91101(626) 744-7311Los Angeles County Fire Department"Spark of Love Golf Tournament & Toy Drive"9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.San Dimas Canyon Golf Course2100 Terrebonne AvenueSan Dimas 91773Conejo Valley Cars & Coffee8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.O'Reilly's Auto Parts Store737 Wendy DriveThousand Oaks, 91320(805) 368-3550Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department"Spark of Love Toy Drive Collection"2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Christmas Tree Lot(northwest corner of Foothill & Milliken)Rancho Cucamonga(909) 774-4777La Verne Fire Department"5th Annual La Verne All Stars Softball Tournament & Spark of Love Toy Drive"5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Wheeler Park1499 Palomares AvenueLa Verne 91750(909) 596-5991