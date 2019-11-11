Spark of Love Toy Drive 2019 - Donate today

We have partnered once again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This nationwide program is celebrating 71 years of collecting and distributing toys. With firefighters and Marines standing side by side, we believe this will be the biggest Spark of Love yet.
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE SPONSORS
Subaru - www.subaru.com/share-the-love.html
Mathis Brothers - www.mathisbrothers.com
Ontario Auto Center - www.ontarioautocenter.com
SoCal Honda Dealers - www.socalhondadealers.com
Walmart - www.walmart.com
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE PARTNERS
JAKKS Pacific - www.jakks.com
KWAVE - /www.kwve.com
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - www.toysfortots.org
ESPNLA 710 - www.espn.go.com/losangeles/radio
International Paper - www.internationalpaper.com
Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - www.supportlafd.org
K-FROG 95.1 - www.kfrog.com
HOW TO DONATE
- Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station.
- Donate online by going to http://www.supportlafd.org/spark-of-love/ to make a donation via credit card. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children.
- Bring your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to one of our four Stuff-A-Buses in Ontario, Glendora, Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles or Anaheim.
- Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at any Subaru Retailer or Toys for Tots Collection Box.
Suggested Donation Items
We get a lot toys for younger children, but are always short on teen and infant items. Here are some suggestions for teen items:
Non Gender Specific
MP3s
Cameras
Watches
Jewelry
Sunglasses
Earplugs/earphones
Cellphone cases
Boys
Skateboards
Razor scooters
Basketballs, soccer balls and footballs
Girls
Cross-body purses/bags
Make-up brushes
Blow dryers
Flat irons
Hot iron tools
SPARK OF LOVE CALENDAR OF EVENTS
You can also support the "Spark of Love" by attending one of the following events. There will be plenty of Holiday cheer and some of your favorite Eyewitness News personalities. Please check our page often for more updates.
KICK-OFF EVENT
Saturday, Nov. 16
Ventura County Fire Fighters
Spark of Love Kick Off
"Tree Lighting Celebration and Makers Market"
11:00 a.m. -8:30 p.m.
The Collection at RiverPark
2751 Park View Court
Oxnard, CA 93036
STUFF A TRUCK EVENTS
Friday, December 6
ABC7 & Southland Firefighters
"Stuff a Bus"
4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Mathis Brothers
4105 Inland Empire Blvd.
Ontario 91764
(818) 863-7220
AND
Westfield Topanga
6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard
Canoga Park 91303
(818) 863-7220
Friday, December 13
ABC7 & Southland Firefighters
"Stuff a Bus"
4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Los Cerritos Center
239 Los Cerritos Center
Cerritos 90703
(818) 863-7220
AND
Orange County Great Park in the City of Irvine
8000 Great Park Boulevard
Irvine 92618
(818) 863-7220
OTHER SPARK OF LOVE EVENTS
Friday & Saturday, November 29 & 30
Monrovia Fire Department
"Stuff the Monrovia Engine"
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Studio Movie Grill
410 South Myrtle Avenue
Monrovia 91016
(626) 256-8181
Sunday, December 1
City of Corona
"Holiday Lighting Celebration"
3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Historic Civic Center Theatre
815 W 6th Street
Corona, California 92882
(951)737-3504
Tuesday, December 3
City of Redondo Beach
"Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony"
4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Redondo Beach City Hall
415 Diamond Street
Redondo Beach, 90277
(310) 372-1171
https://www.redondo.org
Thursday, December 5
"City of Redondo Beach
"Riviera Village Holiday Stroll"
5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. Holiday parade
Riviera Village
1728 S. Catalina
Redondo Beach, 90277
http://www.rivieravillage.net
Friday, December 6
City of Pasadena
"City of Pasadena Mayor's Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony"
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Pasadena City Hall
100 N. Garfield Avenue
Pasadena 91101
(626) 744-7311
https://www.cityofpasadena.net
Friday, December 6
Los Angeles County Fire Department
"Spark of Love Golf Tournament & Toy Drive"
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
San Dimas Canyon Golf Course
2100 Terrebonne Avenue
San Dimas 91773
https://www.tournamentcadd.ie/sparkoflove2017
Saturday, December 7
Conejo Valley Cars & Coffee
8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
O'Reilly's Auto Parts Store
737 Wendy Drive
Thousand Oaks, 91320
(805) 368-3550
https://www.cvcarsandcoffee.com
Thursday, December 12
Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department
"Spark of Love Toy Drive Collection"
2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Christmas Tree Lot
(northwest corner of Foothill & Milliken)
Rancho Cucamonga
(909) 774-4777
Wednesday, December 18
La Verne Fire Department
"5th Annual La Verne All Stars Softball Tournament & Spark of Love Toy Drive"
5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Wheeler Park
1499 Palomares Avenue
La Verne 91750
(909) 596-5991