Community & Events

90-year-old veteran gets surprise birthday drive-by parade in Inglewood

Inglewood community members came together to celebrate Sgt. David Woods' 90 years of life. The army veteran was a POW and a Purple Heart recipient from the Korean War.
By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "[I'm] very surprised. I want to cry but there's too many people out here," David Woods said.

On Saturday, Sgt. David Woods got a big surprise for his 90th birthday.

"It scared the hell out of me," Woods said about the surprise birthday drive-by parade. "I was wondering where the fire was at. I didn't know what the heck was going on."

Woods is a veteran, a former prisoner of war and a Purple Heart recipient from the Korean war. He said seeing so many come out to celebrate him, including the LA County Fire Department and the Inglewood Police Department, touched his heart.

"It's nice to have good friends," Woods said. "This is a big surprise to me, a very big surprise to me. I feel very happy and wonderful. Nice to know I have friends."

Woods doesn't have any family in town because of the pandemic, but his daughter reached out to see if a parade could be organized like she had seen done in other communities.

"It was an opportunity to reach out to the community," said Stephanie Stone, Chief Deputy of the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. "No one said no, everybody that could participate did participate."

"It's really great to come out and honor another veteran," said Marine Corps veteran David Austin. "Especially a Purple Heart recipient and someone who's been in the Korean War, an older veteran, is really good."

"To come out here and celebrate this man who's done so much for his country," said Air Force veteran BJ Lange. "And just to give back, it's just, it's beautiful."

"I thank the man upstairs for letting me live as long as I have," Woods said. "And for bringing me through everything I've been through."

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countycommunity journalistbirthdayveteransin the communitysurprisesoldier surpriseveteran
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Police give update in Colorado grocery store shooting
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says
Dog seriously wounded in 101 Freeway shooting
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
Young Asian girl forced into bathroom while men ransack CA home
Boy, 10, shot outside Pasadena home released from hospital
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
Show More
First long-term vaccination site opens in Southeast LA
'Genius: Aretha' details legendary performer's life
LASD: No evidence of hate crime in killing of Asian woman in Compton
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Veteran utilizes military experience to help as Red Cross volunteer
More TOP STORIES News