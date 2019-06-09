Community & Events

Olympian Gus Kenworthy joins thousands of bicyclist to ride for cure in AIDS/LifeCycle fundraiser

With L.A. Pride celebrations underway, more than 2,000 riders participating in the AIDS/LifeCycle crossed the finish line Saturday in West Hollywood.

The seven-day ride, formerly called the California AIDS Ride, is known as the largest yearly HIV and AIDS fundraiser.

This year's top fundraiser was Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who raised more than $238,000.

"It has been an emotional journey. On Day 2, I was like why am I doing this, I was that I was there, I'm so over it. And then on Day 6 I was like almost in tears because I didn't want it to end," he said.

Riders started in San Francisco, pedaling for 545 miles.

Organizers say it was fitting to bring the finish line back to West Hollywood, a city that has embraced the event from the beginning and is disproportionately impacted by this disease.

Proceeds benefit the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and HIV and AIDS-related services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
