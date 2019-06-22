Community & Events

What to do if ICE agents show up at your door

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As news spread about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented people this weekend, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl posted on Facebook that residents know their rights.

"Knowing your rights, being prepared, and having the right plan for you and your family can help you respond to an immigration emergency," she posted.



The L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs also provided the following list of rights:

-RIGHT TO NOT OPEN YOUR DOOR unless the immigration agent knocking has a warrant to enter that is signed by a judge or magistrate and has your name on it.
-RIGHT TO REMAIN SILENT and not answer questions from immigration agents.
-RIGHT NOT TO SIGN ANY PAPERS without first talking to an attorney.
-RIGHT TO TALK TO AN ATTORNEY at your own expense.
-IF YOU ARE OUTSIDE YOUR HOME: Ask the immigration agent if you are free to go. If they say yes, leave peacefully. If they say no, ask to call your attorney.

Visit oia.lacounty.gov for more information.



This weekend the L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its Office of Immigrant Affairs will open four help lines to help answer questions and address concerns in the wake of federal plans to step up immigration enforcement action.

The special lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. See the phone numbers below:
213-974-2998
213-974-3048
213-974-3012
213-974-3005
More TOP STORIES News