Baby, mom found after leaving Community Prisoner Mother Program in Pomona

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities say a 5-month-old baby was found safe after the mom walked away with the child from a prisoner-mother reentry program in Pomona Saturday morning.

Christa Ann Marie Ramirez left the facility, where she was serving a portion of a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery, around 10:30 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Ramirez was scheduled to be released on parole in December.

Authorities say Ramirez was found around 5:30 p.m. with her boyfriend in Pico Rivera. The child was also found, and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services determined the boy will stay with relatives.
The Community Prisoner Mother Program is a community-based facility with 24 beds that provides substance abuse treatment for non-violent female offenders, who are either pregnant or have two or less children under the age of six living with them at the facility.

Ramirez was taken into custody and transported to the California Institution for Women.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countyjailmother chargedescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Show More
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News