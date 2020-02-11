Loved ones, community remember Altobelli family at public memorial held at Angel Stadium

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Loved ones and the community gathered at Angel Stadium Monday to remember the lives of three family members who died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

The memorial for John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and daughter Alyssa, 14, was open to the public. Friends and family spoke and a video tribute was played.

The three perished when the helicopter they were on crashed in Calabasas just over two weeks ago. Nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed.

Vigil honors memory of Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

Friends and family gathered in Newport Beach to honor the memory of Alyssa Altobelli, a 14-year-old girl who died in the helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant his daughter Gianna.



John Altobelli was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. His daughter Alyssa was a basketball teammate of Gianna.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help two Altobelli children who were not involved in the crash. More than $450,000 have been raised from two GoFundMe campaigns.

On Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report and found no evidence of an engine failure in the helicopter crash. No cause was listed in the reported.

Also killed in the crash were pilot Ara Zobayan and Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton.

Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Here's what we know so far about the nine people, including Kobe Bryant, who were killed when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas Sunday morning.

