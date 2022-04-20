Community & Events

Here's how local companies are making it easier for you to compost

Composting is the oldest form of recycling, according to compost experts.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how local companies are making it easier for you to compost

ECHO PARK (KABC) -- Compostable LA is a food scrap pick-up service created by Mar Vista resident Monique Figueiredo.

"When I moved to L.A., and I saw that there wasn't really a lot of pickup services here, I decided that that's what I could offer to my community," said Figueiredo.

Compostable LA drivers collect food scraps from people homes and businesses and then drop it off with a partner like LA Compost.

An organization like Compost LA will then, eventually, turn that compost into soil.

To put it simply, composting is the oldest form of recycling says Figueirdo.

The cost of this pickup service starts at $30 a month depending on the plan and goes up from there.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsecho parklos angeles countyrecyclingearth daycommunity journalistfoodcompostin the communitylocal earth day
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed when small plane crashes near NB 210 Freeway in Sylmar
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with Hollywood shooting
Orbeez TikTok challenge results in injuries in Huntington Beach
Jury awards $1.5M to family in erroneous notification of man's death
Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train
New Mexico fines production company of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'
Upland standoff ends peacefully after concerns over children's safety
Show More
Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
Syracuse police investigating video of child being put in patrol car
1 killed in shooting near Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach
Metro construction reaches milestone
Chase of SUV ends in crash, standoff on Mulholland Drive
More TOP STORIES News