Here's how local companies are making it easier for you to compost

ECHO PARK (KABC) -- Compostable LA is a food scrap pick-up service created by Mar Vista resident Monique Figueiredo."When I moved to L.A., and I saw that there wasn't really a lot of pickup services here, I decided that that's what I could offer to my community," said Figueiredo.Compostable LA drivers collect food scraps from people homes and businesses and then drop it off with a partner like LA Compost.An organization like Compost LA will then, eventually, turn that compost into soil.To put it simply, composting is the oldest form of recycling says Figueirdo.The cost of this pickup service starts at $30 a month depending on the plan and goes up from there.Watch the video above to learn more.