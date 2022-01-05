Community & Events

New CA law requires people and businesses to compost, here are some tips

Composting is the process of recycling food scraps and paper goods to fertilize and improve soil. Here are tips from an expert.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New CA law requires composting, here are some tips

A new law now requires California individuals and businesses to compost.

Composting is the process of recycling food scraps and paper goods to fertilize and improve soil.

"You want to avoid anything that's inorganic, harsh dyes and chemicals, plastic, aluminum foil," said Monique Figueiredo of Compostable LA.

Items that you can compost are food scraps like fruits and vegetables, egg shells, coffee grounds and filters. Plus, paper towels and paper plates.

You can store your compost in a large bin outside of your home or in a small bin on your kitchen counter or refrigerator.

Once your bin is full, you can drop it off or have it picked up using organizations like Compostable LA or LA Compost.

Watch the video above for more tips.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeles countycaliforniaenvironmentcommunity journalistfoodcompostin the communitylandfill
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 bicyclists killed during hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for COVID
Rare case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported in Israel
Why business is booming at this Beverly Hills gun store
Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not effective against COVID
COVID-positive patients surge past 2K mark in LA County hospitals
Show More
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' hopes to hit TV's honor roll with laughter
CA imposes water restrictions as drought drags on
Hilary Duff faces backlash after daughter seen in car without car seat
PG&E blamed for massive Dixie Fire in Northern California
More TOP STORIES News