New CA law requires people and businesses to compost, here are some tips

A new law now requires California individuals and businesses to compost.Composting is the process of recycling food scraps and paper goods to fertilize and improve soil."You want to avoid anything that's inorganic, harsh dyes and chemicals, plastic, aluminum foil," said Monique Figueiredo of Compostable LA.Items that you can compost are food scraps like fruits and vegetables, egg shells, coffee grounds and filters. Plus, paper towels and paper plates.You can store your compost in a large bin outside of your home or in a small bin on your kitchen counter or refrigerator.Once your bin is full, you can drop it off or have it picked up using organizations like Compostable LA or LA Compost.Watch the video above for more tips.