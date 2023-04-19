Compton residents demand action after gas station looting, street takeovers

Residents in Compton are demanding action from city leaders after a gas station was looted just moments after a slew of street takeovers over the weekend, while authorities say they will be cracking down and stepping up patrols.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents in Compton are demanding action from city leaders after a gas station was looted just moments after a slew of street takeovers over the weekend, while authorities say they will be cracking down and stepping up patrols.

During the public comments section at a Compton City Council meeting Tuesday evening, residents expressed their frustrations.

"I live close enough to Alondra and Central to smell the rubber when they do those takeovers," said resident Tia Walker.

"Every single house on Central... has got hit from the street racers running from the police," said Fidel Marquez. "Every house. Drive down Central and see them gates knocked down. How are you guys OK with that?"

Residents say most of those responsible in Sunday night's incident are outsiders - people who don't even live in the area but are just recording for social media clout.

Video captured a wild scene at an Arco gas station near Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue early Sunday morning where a large group was caught on video bum-rushing the station's convenience store and stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise, all while the clerk on duty hid inside.

The video shows one man breaking the glass door while dozens of looters crowd behind him. Moments later, the group was seen grabbing everything from drinks, snacks, alcohol and even condoms.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says they'll be stepping up patrols.

"I can't speak about everything... how we're going to handle it because that would be tipping my hand as far as our tactics and our approach, but you will see enforcement, you will see numerous cars out there in the field and you will see results," said Capt. Terrence Bell. "We're not going to tolerate any more street takeovers and we're definitely not going to tolerate the looting."

Authorities say six businesses in total were burglarized in the same "flashmob" style incident and no arrests have been made. Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help identifying people in that video.