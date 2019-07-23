Compton boy, 10, slowly recovering after losing left hand in firework explosion

The 10-year-old lost his left hand, suffered burns, and has had one finger re-attatched, after the man who is now in custody, allegedly gave him the lit explosive through the window of his Compton apartment.
He also needs help eating and using the restroom.
His family now says Aaron has been suffering anxiety attacks and wants to move.
Aaron says grateful for every prayer and every donation to his GoFundMe site account.
Though now, the family is facing another expense for his ongoing care.
The cost for artificial fingers they want for his is $500,000 and they're looking for a surgical team that could donate its services, hoping that Aaron can rejoin his soccer team and ride his bike.
Meanwhile, the Carreto family is also calling for better enforcement of illegal fireworks, which are illegal in Los Angeles County.
Detectives say they are still interviewing witnesses of the incident. Bail for the suspect, 27-year-old Walter Revolorio, is set at $630,000.
He has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and one felony count of possession of a destructive device in a public place.