"Compton Cowboys" galloped to a ballot drop box to encourage young voters

The "Compton Cowboys" are using horseback riding and equestrian culture as part of a national campaign, "Unstoppable Voters Project," to encourage young people to vote in the inner city. It's also aimed at targeting voter suppression around the country.
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- With the 2020 election season underway, the "Compton Cowboys" are using horseback riding and equestrian culture as part of a campaign to encourage young people to vote in the inner city.

These urban cowboys rode their way to a ballot drop box at the Compton library.

They're taking part in the national "Unstoppable Voters Project," a campaign aimed at targeting voter suppression around the country.

The group started out with 10 childhood friends with a plan to create a safer community and to combat negative stereotypes about African Americans.

"We just wanted to get people out in our community, inspiring people to be active and civically engaged," says Randy Savvy, a member of the Compton Cowboys. "We wanted to show the kids, the youth, and our community at large, that if we want to affect change, we got to be hands on with that."
