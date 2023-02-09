Man found dead in car riddled with bullet holes after shooting near elementary school in Compton

A man was found dead inside a car after a shooting near an elementary school in Compton Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found dead inside a car after a shooting near an elementary school in Compton Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Mayo Avenue, near Emerson Elementary School.

The victim was in the driver's seat inside a Mercedes-Benz car that was riddled with bullet holes, video from the scene showed.

The area was cordoned off with crime-scene tape amid an investigation.

Further details into what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. It's unknown if classes at the nearby school were disrupted in any way.