Deputies respond to report of violent dog mauling at Compton home

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded Friday morning to a report of a violent dog mauling at a residential property in Compton.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Thorson Avenue, just south of Rosecrans Avenue.

No fatalities or injuries were immediately confirmed, but video from AIR7 HD appeared to show a man on the ground in an outdoor kennel on the property.

Deputies and two women were seen attending to a person in the front yard, but it was unclear if the individual was injured or simply being consoled.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.