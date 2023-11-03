Double murder suspect arrested in Compton-area gang shooting that killed father, 2-year-old daughter

One of the shootings left a young father and his 2-year-old daughter dead. Investigators say they were both shot during an ongoing gang war they had nothing to do with.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A double murder suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal Compton-area shooting of a 25-year-old father and his 2-year-old daughter in 2001, authorities said Friday.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which announced the arrest in a news release.

A sheriff's captain and county District Attorney George Gascón are expected to provide more information about developments in the case at a Friday morning news conference.

The innocent victims, Stephen Murphy and his daughter Kali Murphy, were gunned down in the 13100 block of Willowbrook Avenue on Aug. 8, 2001.

Investigators said they were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time amid a spree of gang violence that was prompted by the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Compton the previous night.

"Detectives continue to request the public's help for information that will lead to additional suspects" in the case, authorities said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or (323) 697-7327. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).