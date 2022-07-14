Fire breaks out at Compton apartment building after shooting, standoff; suspect in custody

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday morning at an apartment building in Compton, where the suspect later opened fire on responding sheriff's deputies, barricaded himself inside a unit and ignited a fire, authorities said.Thick black smoke was seen rising from the second-floor apartment in the 100 block of Acadia Avenue after the barricade situation began about 7:30 a.m.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau, the agency's SWAT team, was on the scene along with crisis negotiators. At one point, heavily armed deputies placed a ladder outside an upper-level window and helped a woman escape from inside.The man who was allegedly shot by the gunman was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said. There were no reports of injuries to any law enforcement personnel.Deputies were seen going to nearby houses and apartments, informing residents of the situation and escorting them to safety.The fire and standoff were ongoing as of 8:30 a.m. Shortly afterward, the suspect was taken into custody and firefighters were cleared to approach the building to extinguish the flames.The identity of the person in custody was not immediately released.The circumstances that led to the initial shooting were under investigation.