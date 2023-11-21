This will be the third time the band has taken part in the parade but the first time since 1960, according to their band director.

For first time since 1960, Compton HS marching band to perform at Hollywood Christmas Parade

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- History is being made in the city of Compton.

The Compton High School marching band will be participating in the 91st Hollywood Christmas Parade. This will be the third time the band has taken part in the parade but the first time since 1960, according to band director Anthony Ransfer.

The award-winning 50-member band has received a number of accolades and was even featured on the hit HBO series "Ballers."

"We just finished our homecoming, so we've been practicing for that day and night," said Ransfer. "Now, we just got on this schedule, we've been working hard."

You can cheer on the band on Sunday, Nov. 26. The Hollywood Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m.