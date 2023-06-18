A renovated outdoor basketball court in Compton has honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant with purple and gold paint and a mural.

Compton honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant with purple and gold basketball court and mural

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A renovated outdoor basketball court in Compton has honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant attended the dedication ceremony Friday morning, along with Sparks legend Lisa Leslie and NBA player Trae Young.

The court is decked out in purple and gold with Kobe and Gigi etched in black lettering at center court. The court also has #Play Gigi's Way painted on the side.

There is also a mural of the Laker hall-of-famer and his daughter.

The two died in a helicopter crash in 2020 with seven others.