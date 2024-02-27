Nonprofit works to reopen community golf course in Compton

A nonprofit initiative is hoping to raise $15 million to reopen the Compton Par 3 Golf Course, a longtime cornerstone of the community.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Compton Par 3 Golf Course was a cornerstone of the community for over 60 years.

But now due to budget cuts and layoffs, in part linked to the pandemic, the course has closed and fallen into a state of disrepair.

Now through the Compton Country Club Initiative, Chris Staples is trying to bring back life into a place that was once a hub for its community.

"It's mixed emotions," Staples said in reference to the current state of the golf course. "Sadness because this looks crazy. Right."

Jonathan Bowers, a Compton city councilmember, said there's a need for the golf course to be revitalized.

"This was a very popular golf spot for African Americans and they didn't frequent other spots," Bowers said. "So this would enhance that and attract the other young people in our city to play golf."

Staples has big plans for the Compton Par 3 course. He says he wants to build practice facilities, a two-story driving range and more.

His nonprofit Compton Country Club Initiative is spearheading the revitalization of the course, but they need help.

Staples says their goal is to raise $15 million through donations, grants and support from their community. He hopes to have it raised by next year so that they can break ground and have the club up and running by December 2025.

"I think this is a prime time to reintroduce this to the city," Bowers said. "As far as funding, I know Mr. Staples has some private funding or what have you, but LA County Parks and Rec has funding as well that we hope to combine with Mr. Staples.

Staples says folks are excited about this. He says they constantly ask him when the golf course will reopen.

Staples says he'll be putting out some calls to action on his Instagram accounts: comptoncountryclubinitiative and theswingliaison.

"We need volunteers," he said. "Whatever people are good at, please come and help."