16-year-old boy killed, man injured in Compton shooting, authorities say

Investigators believe the two were involved in physical altercation when a suspect opened fire.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was injured during a shooting in Compton, authorities said.

It happened Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. in the 700 block of West Corregidor Street.

When deputies from the Compton Sheriff's Station arrived on scene, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff's department said a man was also found at the scene who had non-life threatening injuries.

"It's believed both victims were involved in a physical altercation when a male suspect opened fire on them," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Additional details regarding the suspect were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.