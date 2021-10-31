Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet in Compton gang shooting, LASD says

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent innocent bystander was killed by a stray bullet in Compton on Sunday.A search is underway for the killer.Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of North Bowen Avenue.They found a man, believed to be around 45 years old, on a driveway who had been shot. He was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.Investigators learned the shooting happened about half a block away and it does not appear the victim was the intended target. Suspects in a car fired at someone on foot near North Bowen and East Palmer Street. They all fled the scene before deputies arrived."It appears the victim was an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet," the sheriff's department said.The shooting appears to be gang-related.Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.