Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet in Compton gang shooting, LASD says

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent innocent bystander was killed by a stray bullet in Compton on Sunday.

A search is underway for the killer.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of North Bowen Avenue.

They found a man, believed to be around 45 years old, on a driveway who had been shot. He was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

Investigators learned the shooting happened about half a block away and it does not appear the victim was the intended target. Suspects in a car fired at someone on foot near North Bowen and East Palmer Street. They all fled the scene before deputies arrived.

"It appears the victim was an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet," the sheriff's department said.

The shooting appears to be gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countygang violencefatal shooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News