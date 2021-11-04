Religious leaders call for 'cease fire' following killing of Compton pastor

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Religious leaders and community members from Compton and surrounding areas came together for a press conference Wednesday following the killing of Compton pastor Reginald Moore."We're not going to hide," said Dr. Michael J. Fisher, a pastor at Greater Zion Church Family. "We're not going to live in fear and we as ministers, we're not going to sit back and allow others to take care of our community."65-year-old Moore was walking to his car after bible study in late October near Compton Blvd. and Dwight Ave. when someone shot and killed him. Moore served at God of Christ Church for over 20 years. His family said his legacy and teachings will live on."My father was a good man," said Daney Raqueal Moore. "And his teaching and preaching will not go in vain. I'll continue to live through his legacy by ensuring that there will be peace, there will be love, there will be joy.""I can't even think right now because I'm hurting so bad," said Moore's widow. "But he was a good man and he loved God and I'm telling you, whoever did this, turn yourself in."Pastors and clergy members said they will not succumb to fear. They called on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and members of the Compton community to find the assailant and stop the violence."I say that this killing needs to stop," said Jack Wilson, a local pastor. "No matter what we have to do, any means necessary. The killings in Compton needs to stop."ABC7 reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department but didn't get an update on the case. Meanwhile, religious leaders are planning to gather on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. in front of the Martin Luther King monument to rally, pray and stand in unity.