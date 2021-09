COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were shot in Compton overnight after what appears to be a street racing incident.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Alondra Boulevard and Wilmington Avenue.One victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.The other victim was also transported but is said to be in stable condition.Police say both victims are men in their 20s.The investigation is ongoing.