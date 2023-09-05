Two people are dead after a car believed to have been street racing crashed into a fire truck in Compton.

2 dead after street race ends with crash into fire truck in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people are dead after a car believed to have been street racing crashed into a fire truck in the Compton area.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Avalon and Compton boulevards, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said two cars were racing down Compton Boulevard when one of them, a PT Cruiser, collided into the fire truck. A man and woman inside that vehicle died at the scene.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said the fire truck did have its emergency lights on at the time of the crash.

The other driver involved in the street race has not been found. Additional details about the incident were not available.