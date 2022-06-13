Investigation underway after 2 women killed in street takeover crash in Compton, authorities say

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two women were killed in a wild street takeover crash in Compton overnight.The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The two victims have not been identified and it's unclear if they were pedestrians or passengers in a vehicle involved in the street takeover.The driver of one of the vehicles said he was driving through the intersection with a green light going about 45-50 mph when another car ran a red light and he hit them. Treyshawn Cooley added he was on his way home from dropping his cousin off."When I get to the light, the car comes out. I guess he didn't see me... my light was green... I'm coming straight and they come out and I hit them," he said. "First thing I do is take off my seatbelt and I get out of the car and it's a whole bunch of people and I guess it was a street takeover."Further details about the crash or victims were not immediately available.