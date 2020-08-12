Compton to issue fines up to $1,000 for failure to wear mask when required

Compton is joining the growing list of cities giving fines to people who don't wear face coverings in public.
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Compton is joining the growing list of cities giving fines to people who don't wear face coverings in public.

The order applies to anyone within city limits failing to wear a face mask - and business owners failing to comply with Los Angeles County COVID-19 orders and restrictions.

Violators will get a written warning for the first violation, $500 fine for a second violation, $750 for a third violation, and $1,000 for the fourth.

City officials say COVID-19 cases in Compton continue to grow exponentially.
