Compton woman, 28, killed after uninvited guests open fire at birthday party

A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed at her home in Compton after a group of uninvited males crashed a birthday party that the victim was hosting, authorities said.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed at her home in Compton early Sunday morning after a group of uninvited males crashed a birthday party that the victim was hosting for a relative, authorities said.

Deputies responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to a call of "shots fired" in the 300 block of West Johnson Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The call was subsequently updated to a report of a gunshot victim.

The deputies arrived to find the woman in the driveway of the residence, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. "She was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene," a sheriff's statement said.

Her name was not immediately released.

"During the party, uninvited guests arrived and were asked to leave," the news release said. As they were being escorted out, an altercation occurred that resulted with the interlopers firing gunshots in the direction of the home.

The suspects were identified only as three or four males wearing dark clothing. They fled the scene by running westbound on Johnson Street, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
