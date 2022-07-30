Man allegedly scammed out of $3,200 trying to rent Long Beach condo

Thomas Flood paid $3,200 to rent a Long Beach condo but found out it wasn't actually for rent.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Thomas Flood found an online listing on Esperanza Avenue when he started looking to move to Long Beach.

"I was looking for either a studio or one bedroom that would allow my cat and allow parking. I found this place on craigslist," Flood said.

Flood said he emailed the person who posted the listing. He then signed a lease and wired $3,200 for the deposit and first month's rent before touring the place.

Flood said the alleged property manager and landlord also scheduled a time to give him an official tour.

What he discovered when he showed up for the tour was not what he expected.

"Spoke to the man there who also told me it was not for rent and I was probably getting scammed," Flood said.

We spoke to the people who live in the unit Flood thought he was renting off-camera who confirmed their condominium is not for rent.

Now, Flood said his bank is trying to contact the other bank his money was wired to. Flood said his bank told him he could get his money back if both banks recognize this situation as fraud.

The FBI told ABC7 there are ways to check for red flags before wiring money, like double-checking the listing and images in it for things like a watermark.

"If you are trying to rent a property here in Los Angeles, but the alleged landlord is asking you to wire transfer money to an account that's overseas or only use cryptocurrency or something along those lines, those are red flags," said Steve Lawrence, supervisory special agent at the FBI.

And if you get scammed, report it to your bank immediately.

Flood said he contacted Long Beach police, and LBPD said this is a criminal matter and they've taken a report.

The condominium listing is still up on craigslist.

For more information on what to do if you're the victim of fraud, go to usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.

