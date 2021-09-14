Arts & Entertainment

Conor McGregor, Machine Gun Kelly exchange heated words on red carpet at MTV Video Music Awards

EMBED <>More Videos

UFC Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly exchange words

NEW YORK -- MMA fighter Conor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly were seen exchanging words on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs Sunday night.

Although reports claim there was an alteration, McGregor has denied that.

"Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean," McGregor told Entertainment Tonight after the incident. "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

CNN has contacted a representative for Kelly for comment.

McGregor was at the MTV VMAs to present an award to Justin Bieber. Kelly took the stage with Travis Barker to perform their hit, "Papercuts."

McGregor's representative also disputed reports that his client had asked Kelly for a photo prior to their encounter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityrap musicaward showsmtvufchip hopu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
LA County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty Temple City crash
Start your holiday shopping extra-early this year, experts advise
Padilla bill would help some 'Dreamers' obtain citizenship
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Convicted rapist denied bid for freedom after DA shifts position
Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
CA to take in 5,200 Afghan evacuees, more than any other US state
Show More
Yamashiro hires first female executive chef in its 107-year history
Powerball ticket worth $2.5M sold at Compton liquor store
Video released in Tarzana hit-and-run that left skateboarder dead
Family mourns OC man killed in hit-and-run crash
Homeless veteran fatally stabbed at Brentwood encampment
More TOP STORIES News