Armed man robs 4 convenience stores in OC and Whittier in 1 night

Investigators need the public's help finding an armed man who robbed a series of Southern California convenience stores late Sunday.Authorities say four stores were robbed by a man matching the same description within a short span of time Sunday night: 7-Eleven stores in Buena Park, Anaheim and La Palma and an ARCO gas station store in Whittier.Surveillance video from the ARCO ampm store in Whittier shows the suspect, wearing a gray hoodie and mask, holding a gun to the store clerk.He then stole an unknown amount of cash from the register.At the La Palma 7-Eleven on Orangethorpe Avenue, authorities say the robber went behind the counter around 11 p.m. Sunday and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding cash.The clerk fainted and fell backwards. The robber tried to get into the cash register, but could not open it.The robber then confronted a customer, demanding their wallet. The suspect gave up the wallet and the suspect rifled through it, then threw it on the ground before fleeing the store on foot.Fortunately no one was hurt.Authorities are still investigating and ask anyone with information to come forward to their local police or sheriff's department.