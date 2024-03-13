IE rape victim furious that her attacker could soon be released, despite 170-year prison sentence

The California parole board is re-evaluating the approved release of a convicted sex offender Cody Klemp from Moreno Valley.

A three-time convicted rapist from Moreno Valley, who is currently serving a 170-year prison sentence, could soon be released despite the objections of his latest victim.

Cody Klemp, 67, was convicted of 10 counts of rape, 10 counts of oral copulation on a child and 20 counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child in 1994. But California's Board of Parole Hearings agreed to release him under the state's Elderly Parole Program.

"It has been horrible to have to face this when I'm just starting to heal from it," said Klemp's victim, who is also his niece. "It's never-ending. Just as I'm starting to deal with it and it's caused depression and severe anxiety."

The decision to grant Klemp's parole was made last year. Klemp remains behind bars pending a review of the case by the Board of Parole Hearings next week.

"I just have to trust that God will make good of whatever happens," said the victim. "But I'm terrified because I know he's going to rape again."

The victim said she was living in a foster home before being placed in the care of her uncle in Moreno Valley when she was 12-years-old, despite the fact that her uncle had previously been twice convicted of rape.

"He was very violent," she said about Klemp. "He would choke me and spit on me, and this went on every opportunity that he could get for almost a year while I was there."

The victim said she eventually decided to run away from home. She later told her therapist about what happened. Klemp was subsequently arrested and charged.

At trial, evidence was presented that Klemp had threatened to kill his niece for going public. Despite his sentence, nearly 30 years later his victim still struggles with emotional pain.

"I've always lived where felt like people were preying on me, because one of the first things he told me was: 'I've been watching you'."

A final decision on whether Klemp will be released is expected to be made at the end of next week's hearing.