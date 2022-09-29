'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at age 59

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rapper Coolio, who achieved mainstream success in the 90s for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died in Los Angeles Wednesday at the age of 59.

Coolio's manager confirmed the rapper's death to Eyewitness News, but further details on the circumstances were not immediately available.

A police source told Eyewitness News a death investigation has been opened, and there are no signs of foul play.

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single "Gangsta's Paradise", as well as for "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" and "C U When U Get There."

The rapper was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Compton.

