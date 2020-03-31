Coronavirus California

LA County Sheriff Villanueva to again allow gun stores to operate amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reversed course again on Monday, saying he will allow gun stores to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, Villanueva said based on further input from federal authorities, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will not order or recommend the closure of businesses that sell or repair firearms.

The announcement comes after Villanueva ordered gun stores to close again to the public amid the crisis. Villanueva said they were not essential businesses except for serving police or security personnel.

It was the second time in a week Villanueva tried to close gun stores -- at least in terms of selling to the public. He had initially announced a closure in the earlier in the week, and then briefly backed off that plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countylos angeleslos angeles county sheriff's departmentcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News