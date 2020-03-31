LA County Sheriff Villanueva to again allow gun stores to operate amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reversed course again on Monday, saying he will allow gun stores to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, Villanueva said based on further input from federal authorities, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will not order or recommend the closure of businesses that sell or repair firearms.
The announcement comes after Villanueva ordered gun stores to close again to the public amid the crisis. Villanueva said they were not essential businesses except for serving police or security personnel.
It was the second time in a week Villanueva tried to close gun stores -- at least in terms of selling to the public. He had initially announced a closure in the earlier in the week, and then briefly backed off that plan.
