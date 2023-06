Cal Fire Riverside County firefighters are battling a brush fire in Corona that has scorched about five acres of grass.

Cal Fire battling brush fire on hillside south of Riverside Freeway in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) -- Cal Fire Riverside County firefighters are battling a brush fire in Corona that has scorched about five acres of grass.

The blaze in the 5100 block of Green River Drive was reported at 8:38 p.m., according to the department. The grass was burning at a moderate rate of speed.

No injuries or evacuations have taken place, the department reported.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.