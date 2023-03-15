Shocking video captured the moment a man was held at knifepoint inside a Corona gym before he fought back, allowing bystanders to wrestle his attacker to the ground.

Tense video shows man fight off alleged attacker who was holding him at knifepoint inside Corona gym

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed another man and held him at knifepoint inside a Corona gym in front of shocked bystanders.

A part of the violent encounter was captured on video and showed the victim try to disarm his alleged attacker, allowing multiple people to wrestle the suspect to the ground.

That video is now part of a police investigation.

Officers responded to a report of an assault around 9:20 p.m. at a Planet Fitness gym located at 3685 Grand Oaks, according to Corona police.

Investigators say the incident began in the gym parking lot when the suspect, 30-year-old Ronald Chand of Santa Ana, assaulted the victim with a knife and a hatchet.

The attacker and victim ended up in the gym lobby.

Video showed the victim holding onto the attacker's hatchet, but Chand also had a knife in his other hand as they stood side by side.

As bystanders looked on, the victim suddenly tried to disarm Chand and took him to the ground. Several other people jumped in and pinned the suspect to the ground.

Police say the victim was stabbed several times. He was seen covered in blood after he was freed.

Chand was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and then booked for attempted murder at Robert Presley Detention Center, police said. His bail was set at $1 million.

Paramedics took the 41-year-old stabbing victim to the hospital for injuries not life-threatening. He has since been released.