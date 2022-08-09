Plane crash lands on 91 Freeway in Corona, 2 occupants escape uninjured

Two people inside of the aircraft escaped uninjured, according to a CHP incident log.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the 91 Freeway in Corona and the two occupants were able to get out safely, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol began receiving reports of a plane crash just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a CHP incident log, it happened along the eastbound lanes at Lincoln Avenue.

Two people inside of the aircraft escaped uninjured, CHP said.

It's unknown whether any vehicles were involved in the crash.

The plane was reportedly up in flames, but firefighters have already gained the upper hand.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Drivers in the area are urged to seek an alternate route as authorities clear the scene.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.