Pets & Animals

Baby chicks take advantage of temporary Chicago's Willis Tower closure, peep around

CHICAGO, Illinois -- With no visitors at the Willis Tower Skydeck right now, some baby chicks took the opportunity to enjoy the view.

They ventured out onto the clear observation boxes on the 103rd floor of the tower, taking in the skyline. The glass boxes are 1,353 feet in the air and extend 4.3 feet from the Skydeck.

The chicks celebrated Easter at a farm in Michigan.

The skydeck is closed until April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoholidaywillis towercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocute animalsu.s. & worldphotochickeneaster
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News